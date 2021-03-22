Tracking Anti-Asian Hate Through Stories and Stats

This past year, a group of organizations have been keeping count of reports of anti-Asian hate incidents across the country. Nearly 3,800 reports have been submitted since the Stop AAPI Hate reporting center was launched, and nearly 45 percent of those were reported in California. The attack on Asian businesses in Atlanta that killed eight, including six Asian women, is just the latest chapter of anti-Asian racism in America. And behind the numbers are people and stories.

Guest: Russell Jeung, Chair of the Asian American Studies Department at San Francisco State and Co-Founder of the Stop AAPI Hate reporting center

This episode original published on March 27, 2020.