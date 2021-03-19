María Elena Durazo on Building Los Angeles' Labor Movement

The campaign to recall Governor Gavin Newsom is heating up as proponents hand in the signatures they hope will force an election, while the governor lays out his strategy to defeat the recall. Marisa and Guy Marzorati discuss the political path ahead for Newsom and how the rise in anti-Asian violence could affect his choice for Attorney General. Then, State Senator María Elena Durazo, D-Los Angeles, joins to discuss growing up in a farmworker family, how she built political power for organized labor in Los Angeles, and why she decided to run for elected office.