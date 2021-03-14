'We Must Continue to Show Up': San Francisco Rally Marks A Year After Breonna Taylor's Killing

March 13 marked a year since Breonna Taylor was shot by police in her home in Louisville, Kentucky.

Hundreds rallied in San Francisco on Saturday afternoon, beginning at Mission High School and marching to the Mission Police Station for a vigil and open mic. They lit candles, burned sage, and held signs in an effort to honor her memory and fight for justice.

“We are the people, we hold the power, and we must continue to show up,” said Asmara Gebre, a midwife at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital who has been on strike to protest racism in her workplace. Gebre implored the audience to show up not just on anniversaries, “but every fucking day.”

Organizers and those in attendance said they want to continue to keep Taylor’s memory alive.

“We just keep having to add names,” Jasmine Ordonez said. She came from another vigil — one for Angelo Quinto who was killed by Antioch police in December. Ordonez says she wants justice for Taylor and for others killed by police brutality.