'We Must Continue to Show Up': San Francisco Rally Marks A Year After Breonna Taylor's Killing

Demonstrators march in honor of Breonna Taylor in the Mission District of San Francisco on March 13, 2021, one year after Taylor was fatally shot by police officers in Kentucky. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

March 13 marked a year since Breonna Taylor was shot by police in her home in Louisville, Kentucky.

Hundreds rallied in San Francisco on Saturday afternoon, beginning at Mission High School and marching to the Mission Police Station for a vigil and open mic. They lit candles, burned sage, and held signs in an effort to honor her memory and fight for justice.

“We are the people, we hold the power, and we must continue to show up,” said Asmara Gebre, a midwife at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital who has been on strike to protest racism in her workplace. Gebre implored the audience to show up not just on anniversaries, “but every fucking day.”

Organizers and those in attendance said they want to continue to keep Taylor’s memory alive.

“We just keep having to add names,” Jasmine Ordonez said. She came from another vigil — one for Angelo Quinto who was killed by Antioch police in December. Ordonez says she wants justice for Taylor and for others killed by police brutality.

While some have been demanding three officers who fired into Taylor’s home be criminally charged, others, like Ordonez, say more incarceration isn’t the solution. Instead, she wants to see police abolished.

A year after Taylor's death, none of the officers who fired their service weapons — a total of 32 rounds — face criminal charges directly as a result of Taylor's killing. At least three officers connected to the raid have been terminated from the force, and Louisville officials have also banned no-knock warrants.

In addressing the crowd, Gebre, the midwife, also stressed the importance of honoring Breonna Taylor’s memory by building an anti-racist society. “Are you complicit when you show up to work?” she asked, addressing the audience.

“Where do you share space with your friends, how do you intervene in those moments? … That is what we need because we need an anti-racist society,” Gebre said.

NPR contributed to this report.

Jeli Gaufo writes, 'Justice for Breonna' outside of Mission High School in San Francisco on March 13, 2021. 'For me it's just about fighting everything that's happening with police brutality, and getting justice for Black liberation — because all of our liberation is tied to Black liberation,' Gaufo said.  (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
A demonstrator holds a sign that says, 'Justice for Breonna Taylor' during a rally in her honor outside of Mission High School in San Francisco on March 13, 2021, one year after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police officers in Kentucky. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Demonstrators rally in honor of Breonna Taylor outside of Mission High School in San Francisco on March 13, 2021, the day marks one year after Taylor was fatally shot by police officers inside her home. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Demonstrators march in honor of Breonna Taylor in the Mission District of San Francisco on March 13, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
A march in honor of Breonna Taylor passes by the Women's Building in the Mission District of San Francisco on March 13, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Demonstrators rally and play music to honor Breonna Taylor in front of the Mission Police Station in San Francisco on March 13, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Demonstrators light candles that spell Breonna Taylor's name in front of the Mission Police Station in San Francisco on March 13, 2021, one year after Taylor was fatally shot by police officers in Kentucky.
Demonstrators light candles spelling Breonna Taylor's name in front of the Mission Police Station in San Francisco on March 13, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)