Morning Report

Newsom Defends Pandemic Response in State of the State Address

KQED News Staff
 (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Pandemic Response Serves as Focus of Governor's Address

Governor Newsom delivered his annual state of the state address at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.  He focused on the pandemic's toll on California and how the state will recover.
Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

San Diego Helping Childcare Providers Stay in Business

When the pandemic hit, many home-based childcare providers in California saw their businesses fall apart overnight.  But in San Diego, a coalition of local organizations has helped many childcare providers stay in business, and, in some cases, thrive. 
Reporter: Max Rivlin-Nadler, KPBS

