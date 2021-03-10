Navigating This Fragile and Hopeful Moment in the COVID-19 Pandemic

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for fully vaccinated people. New, confirmed cases of COVID-19 are down in California. We have three vaccines in the U.S. This is all good news.

But the virus and its variants are still among us, and a vast segment of the population is still waiting their turn for the vaccine. So how should we navigate this in-between period without sabotaging the progress we’ve made?

Guest: Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, professor of global health and infectious diseases at Stanford University School of Medicine

