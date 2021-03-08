California Officials Still Concerned About Vaccine Supply

Vaccine Supply Remains Limited in California

President Joe Biden said last week the U.S. is on track to have enough COVID-19 vaccine to cover all American adults by the end of May. But California officials are tempering expectations of an abundant supply of doses in the state, at least for the short term.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

A new study looked at the program's first year and found that it measurably improved participants' job prospects, financial stability and overall well-being. Independent researchers determined that full-time employment rose among those who received the guaranteed income of $500 per month.

Guest: Michael Tubbs, Former Mayor of Stockton