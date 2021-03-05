'Like Being Able to Breathe': Stockton's Universal Basic Income Experiment Paid Off, Study Finds

"The last year has shown us that far too many people were living on the financial edge, and were pushed over it by COVID-19," Tubbs said in a statement. "SEED gave people the dignity to make their own choices, the ability to live up to their potential and improved economic stability going into the turmoil of the pandemic."

The idea of universal basic income was featured prominently in the 2020 campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and has gained further traction during the coronavirus pandemic. Supporters say that for people living in poverty, a guaranteed income can alleviate stress and provide the financial security needed to find good jobs and avoid debt.

Critics worry it could eliminate the incentive to work, as well as endanger certain existing safety net programs.

Tubbs countered this criticism in a 2018 interview with NPR's All Things Considered, saying research and trials from the previous three decades did not indicate that $500 a month would discourage people from working. He argued that more financial stability would "make people work better and smarter and harder," as well as make it possible to spend time with their families and participate in their communities. In a subsequent interview this January, he told NPR that the money had decidedly not quashed people's work ethic.