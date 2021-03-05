'Like Being Able to Breathe': Stockton's Universal Basic Income Experiment Paid Off, Study Finds

A high-profile universal basic income experiment in Stockton – which gave randomly selected residents $500 per month for two years with no strings attached – measurably improved participants' job prospects, financial stability and overall well-being, according to a newly released study of the program's first year.
The Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration, or SEED, was founded in February 2019 by then-Mayor Michael Tubbs and funded by donors, including the Economic Security Project.
It gave 125 people living in neighborhoods at or below Stockton's median household income the unconditional monthly stipend. A study of the period from February 2019 to February 2020, conducted by a team of independent researchers, determined that full-time employment rose among those who received the guaranteed income and that their financial, physical and emotional health improved.