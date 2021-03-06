Dining, Sky Rides and Otters: What San Francisco's (Slow) Reopening Looked Like This Week

After months under California's most restrictive COVID-19 guidelines, San Francisco entered the so-called red tier this week, meaning some businesses and services can reopen to the public for the first time since 2020.

A county's ranking in the tier system, called California's "Blueprint for a Safer Economy," is determined based on the seven-day average of its overall COVID-19 cases, and the positivity rate. Counties under the red tier are allowed to reopen some nonessential businesses — like bookstores, museums and fitness centers — with limited capacity.

Since the announcement, aquariums and museums have been slowly opening their doors. The Asian Art Museum reopened on Thursday, and de Young Museum and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art plan to reopen this weekend.

Here are some of the other businesses that can reopen under red tier restrictions:

Clothing and shoe stores, with 50% capacity

Dance studios, with 10% capacity

Hair salons and barbershops can open indoors, with modifications

Libraries, with 50% capacity

Movie theaters, with 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Restaurants can open indoor dining with 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Check out the full list of what's open, and what's not, here.

Just days after moving from the more restrictive purple tier to the red tier, residents are already taking advantage of reopened businesses.