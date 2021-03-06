KQED is a proud member of
Dining, Sky Rides and Otters: What San Francisco's (Slow) Reopening Looked Like This Week

Michelle WileyBeth LaBerge
Sea otters swim at the Aquarium of the Bay in San Francisco on March 4, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

After months under California's most restrictive COVID-19 guidelines, San Francisco entered the so-called red tier this week, meaning some businesses and services can reopen to the public for the first time since 2020.

A county's ranking in the tier system, called California's "Blueprint for a Safer Economy," is determined based on the seven-day average of its overall COVID-19 cases, and the positivity rate. Counties under the red tier are allowed to reopen some nonessential businesses — like bookstores, museums and fitness centers — with limited capacity.

Since the announcement, aquariums and museums have been slowly opening their doors. The Asian Art Museum reopened on Thursday, and de Young Museum and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art plan to reopen this weekend.

A 'Welcome Back' sign at Pier 39 in San Francisco on March 4, 2021, outlining new safety measures due to COVID-19. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Here are some of the other businesses that can reopen under red tier restrictions:

  • Clothing and shoe stores, with 50% capacity
  • Dance studios, with 10% capacity
  • Hair salons and barbershops can open indoors, with modifications
  • Libraries, with 50% capacity
  • Movie theaters, with 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
  • Restaurants can open indoor dining with 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Check out the full list of what's open, and what's not, here.

Just days after moving from the more restrictive purple tier to the red tier, residents are already taking advantage of reopened businesses.

Diners eat inside of a tent at La Mar Cebicheria Peruana restaurant in San Francisco on March 3, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Jorge Arreola sanitizes a table at Pier Market after the restaurant reopened for indoor dining on March 4, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
The Espinosa family at the Aquarium of the Bay at Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco on March 4, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
sea otter swimming
A sea otter swims at the Aquarium of the Bay in San Francisco on March 4, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Helen Yool at the Aquarium of the Bay in San Francisco on March 4, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Ariel Mestayer-Orallo takes a passenger's temperature at SkyStar Observation Wheel in Golden Gate Park on March 4, 2021, on the first day of reopening as San Francisco enters the red tier. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
A passenger rides in a gondola on the SkyStar Observation Wheel in Golden Gate Park on March 4, 2021, on the first day of reopening as San Francisco enters the red tier. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
View from the SkyStar Observation Wheel in Golden Gate Park on March 4, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

