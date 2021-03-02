de Young and SFMOMA Reopen This Weekend, Hopefully for Good

The de Young Museum and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art will both reopen to the public this weekend after over three months of closure. The de Young will reopen Saturday, March 6, with SFMOMA following suit on March 7. The news follows Mayor London Breed’s announcement today that San Francisco has entered the red tier, which allows cultural institutions to operate at 25% capacity.

Both museums will boast new exhibitions, installed during their temporary closure due to the pandemic’s winter surge. The de Young hosts Calder-Picasso, a touring exhibition making its first U.S. stop in San Francisco. With over 100 paintings, sculptures, drawings and photographs, Calder-Picasso centers on the both artists’ occupation with “the void,” representations of space, time and inner emotions.

Also new to returning de Young audiences is Nampeyo and the Sikyátki Revival, an installation of pots by the famed Tewa-Hopi potter Nampeyo, alongside additional examples of Hopi pottery and work by four generations of the artist’s descendants.

At SFMOMA, the museum reopens with Close to Home: Creativity in Crisis, featuring newly commissioned work by seven Bay Area artists, and fresh additions to the series Bay Area Walls by Liz Hernández, Erina Alejo and Adrian L. Burrell. The museum’s New Work gallery will also feature an installation by Charles Gaines, including drawings, videos and a musical composition based on Supreme Court trial documents from the Dred Scott Decision of 1857.

Both museums will offer member preview days prior to their public reopenings, and SFMOMA will be free to the public on March 7. For more details on admission and safety protocols, visit the de Young and SFMOMA’s websites.