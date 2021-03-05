School Reopening Bill Approved by Lawmakers

California school districts could soon get billions of dollars, if they restart classes in-person . But it does not require that schools have to reopen.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

Youth Sports Can Resume Statewide

Attorneys representing student athletes said the state has agreed to relax restrictions, part of a settlement that would allow kids to play both outdoors and indoors. There will be safety protocols in place, including regular testing.

Reporter: Matt Hoffman, KPBS

California Exodus May Be Overstated

Despite suggestions that Californians have been leaving in droves during the pandemic, that may not be the case. A new report from the California Policy Lab finds that many people who move are actually staying in California.

Guest: Natalie Harris, PhD Student, UC Berkeley Goldman School of Public Policy