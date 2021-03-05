KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save Article
Morning Report

School Reopening Bill Approved by Lawmakers

KQED News Staff
Save Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite Reservations, State Legislature Approves School Reopening Plan

California school districts could soon get billions of dollars, if they restart classes  in-person . But it does not require that schools have to reopen.
Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED 

Youth Sports Can Resume Statewide

Attorneys representing student athletes said the state has agreed to relax restrictions, part of a settlement that would allow kids to play both outdoors and indoors. There will be safety protocols in place, including regular testing. 
Reporter: Matt Hoffman, KPBS

California Exodus May Be Overstated

Despite suggestions that Californians have been leaving in droves during the pandemic, that may not be the case. A new report from the California Policy Lab finds that many people who move are actually staying in California.
Guest: Natalie Harris, PhD Student, UC Berkeley Goldman School of Public Policy

Sponsored