The state legislature approves a $6.6 billion plan to incentivize a return to in-person instruction, but will it move the needle on reopenings? Marisa and Scott discuss the plan with KQED's Katie Orr and Guy Marzorati. Then, Wendy Weiser, Vice President for Democracy at the Brennan Center for Justice, joins to discuss the voting restrictions moving through state legislatures around the country, as well as potential changes to voting rights by Congress and the Supreme Court.
Political Breakdown
A School Reopening Update and Wendy Weiser on Voting Rights
28 min
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, speaks at an event on the steps of the US Capitol for the "For The People Act of 2021" in Washington, DC, on March 3, 2021 (Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images)
