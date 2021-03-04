California Will Send More COVID-19 Vaccines to Vulnerable Areas

Governor Optimistic Limited Amount of Baseball Fans Will be Allowed in Stadiums

Governor Gavin Newsom is working with Major League Baseball and county health officials on a plan to allow fans at California's five ballparks. This comes as his administration is dedicating more COVID-19 vaccine doses to vulnerable communities, in an effort to reopen businesses sooner.

Becerra Moves Closer to Cabinet Position

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is one step closer to becoming the nation's next Secretary of Health and Human Services. This follows an important vote Wednesday in the U.S. Senate Finance Committee.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Businesses in Sacramento's Little Saigon Struggle to Stay Afloat

Anti-Asian hate crimes have been on the rise since the pandemic began last year. In Sacramento, an incident at a Chinese-owned butcher shop is under investigation as a hate crime and several businesses are struggling in the Little Saigon neighborhood.

Reporter: Sarah Mizes-Tan, CapRadio