'We Need Unity': Berkeley Community Responds to Viral Video of Teachers Union President

But many in the community instead seized on the idea of a public school versus private, and argued there are no public preschools for children the age of Meyer’s toddler, rendering the argument a nonissue. They also saw a union leader working hard to represent the voices of his union members, and did not believe his role in deciding school reopenings met the threshold to publicly debate his private choices. They said he was a parent who, like many parents, faced few good choices about how to provide child care for a toddler while balancing work and community life.

“If folks want to do something, the productive thing is to create a community dialogue where you bring together different stakeholders and you do it in a constructive, positive way, not hiding behind anonymous Twitter names,” said Peter Ross, a Berkeley parent. “Instead, put your name out there and do something productive, bring folks together.”

Parents and teachers alike also critiqued the reopening schools groups for amplifying the voices of predominantly white, affluent parents who were crying out for “equity” in the name of marginalized students while ignoring the needs and desires of those communities.

KQED heard from many who were disheartened and felt their voices were lost in the outcry of more privileged parents who have been the most vocal for reopenings.

We have collected some of the testimonials, here:

“My heart is heavy. My community is falling apart. My instinct is to run away and hide. I don’t like that.” — Berkeley Unified parent Sara Hougan. “It's frankly revolting to attack teachers at this time, because every educator I know is working more hours with more stress to care for our children than they ever have before. Vilifying our teachers and their union is completely unproductive. Rather than attacking our teachers, community members should be advocating for more resources for them. What is at risk here is the community's overall support of a healthy education system that serves all of our children well.” — Peter Ross, Berkeley Unified parent “What exactly is the hypocrisy? ...that some teachers have found private child care for their young children so that they can do their jobs while working tirelessly to figure out the incredibly complex issue surrounding school’s opening in person? Is the hypocrisy that there is a small, minority of parents who have used their privilege and power to create a public narrative which claims to speak for us all, but actually doesn’t?” — Allison Krasnow, Willard Middle School 8th Grade Math Teacher, via her blog. “It's really upsetting as a parent to sort of see the narrative building of parents versus teachers, because I don't actually think that's a fair representation of where we truly are as a community. I'm a parent volunteer and so I do a lot of work on the PTA working closely with the principals to find out exactly how parents can volunteer. Support is going to be the only way we can be actually helpful. I don't see how fighting is going to be helpful.

— Chahgig Walker, Berkeley Unified parent “As someone who serves two elementary schools, I'm in touch with families every single day, I know that the sentiments and the concerns about returning to in-person school are there. They're real and they're complex.” — Laura Rivas, Berkeley Unified parent and a family engagement specialist for the district. “It's just deeply distressing because it goes so far beyond the bounds of decency. And my fear is that it breaks a really important bond that we have with our teachers. We entrust them to teach our children, not just all of these subjects, but how to be good people and how to make friends and how to have a social consciousness...To bully them in this way is horrifying to me.” — Christine Staples, former Berkeley Unified parent and PTA leader

Taking note of the outcry of parents and teachers, Berkeley Unified Superintendent Brent Stephens addressed the video in a message to the school community, condemning the video as an invasion of privacy.

“Nothing is served by treating members of our community, including our teachers ... as the enemy,” he wrote.“We compromise our collective well-being if we don’t respect one another and treat each other with compassion. We have a path forward. It’s one we have to walk together.”