After Leading School Closures, Berkeley Teachers' Union President Spotted Dropping Daughter Off at In-Person Preschool

Looking to prove a double-standard by the Berkeley Federation of Teachers union president, they followed Meyer and his 2-year-old daughter to her preschool, camera in hand. The footage they captured has ignited the ire of parents groups fighting teachers unions — and Meyer in particular.

"It's completely opposite of what he's pushing," said Jonathan Zachreson, the founder of Reopen California Schools, which counts Berkeley parents among many of its members. "So why is that safe for him and those people who work there (at the preschool), but not for all of the kids in Berkeley Unified and the teachers? The answer is: It is safe."

Watch the video of Matt Meyer dropping of his daughter at preschool in the YouTube video above.

Meyer, for his part, said the incident was an intrusion on his child's privacy. While the group who filmed his family, who call themselves "Guerilla Momz" did blur out his daughter in their video, they managed to spook her, he said.

“I have my two-year-old in preschool. Unfortunately, there are not public schools for kids her age. We are excited that we will be reopening soon with a plan that our members and the district supports," Meyer said in a text message to KQED Sunday morning.

He added that of the people following him and his daughter, one "scared my kid and the others in the vicinity. It was super inappropriate."

The @guerillaMomz group declined to identify individual members by name, fearing retaliation against their kids at school. But they refuted that they scared his child, claiming they were walking quietly to avoid catching audio on the video they recorded.

"We'd heard for a while that he sent his kid to private preschool and we've been hearing him make crazy claims at the school board meetings — it was 'too dangerous' for schools to open because kids wouldn't wear masks. Meanwhile, his kid is wearing a mask at school," the group said in a written statement.

Though KQED is not identifying the preschool Meyer's child was attending by name, the school's website says for every one teacher there are four to five children during the pandemic.