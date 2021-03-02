San Mateo County Leaders Push to Prioritize East Palo Alto for COVID-19 Vaccine

East Palo Alto has one of the county’s highest COVID-19 case rates, but also the lowest proportion of residents who've gotten the vaccine. Nearly 12% of people who live in the predominantly Latino city have received at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to 47% in much wealthier Atherton, according to county figures.

The big gap is largely due to structural inequalities that have plagued East Palo Alto for decades, said City Council member Antonio López. The city is walking distance from multibillion-dollar corporations, but many of its residents are living in poverty, he said.

“An aggressive vaccination rollout is what the fight for racial equity and social justice is and looks like in 2021,” said López. “There are still two sides to the Bay Area: one with instant and immediate access to basic resources, and the other living paycheck to paycheck, struggling to figure out how to keep their family safe.”

East Palo Alto has a slightly smaller population than neighboring Menlo Park, but three times as many COVID-19 cases, according to county data.

Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill that includes more than $71 billion to expand testing and vaccine distribution. The American Rescue Plan Act, which the Senate may take up in the coming days, but faces fierce opposition from Republican lawmakers, would also provide $27 billion to address health disparities and protect vulnerable populations.