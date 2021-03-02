San Mateo County Leaders Push to Prioritize East Palo Alto for COVID-19 Vaccine

Elected officials in San Mateo County are calling on the federal government and California to prioritize COVID-19 vaccines for East Palo Alto and other lower-income communities that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.
Democratic state Sen. Josh Becker, who represents most of San Mateo County, said he is pressing for greater vaccine supply and more resources to inoculate East Palo Alto residents, many of whom are low-wage essential workers.
“This community has been on the front lines, and providing human capital to allow those of us who have the privilege of working from home to continue to do so,” said Becker at a press conference outside Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School in East Palo Alto. “They have stood with us during our darkest hours and they must be treated like the priority that they are.”