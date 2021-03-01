Newsom, Legislative Leaders Reach Deal Encouraging Schools to Reopen

Gone, too, are previous proposed requirements for districts to send the state a ratified collective bargaining plan with local teachers unions before reopening — though those unions will still have a powerful voice in local decision making.

And in an effort to placate the unions, the legislation addresses their most controversial demand — that teachers receive vaccines before returning to class — with language that guarantees Newsom's promise to reserve 10% of the state's doses for education workers.

The deal also comes with a stricter timeline than those floated since December, when Newsom first unveiled a framework to resume in-person instruction.

If the deal is enacted, districts have three weeks to post a reopening plan. Then, starting April 1, each district's portion of the $2 billion will drop by 1% for each day that in-person instruction is not offered.

If classrooms still remain closed by May 15, the district forfeits its share of the $2 billion.

It remains to be seen if the incentives will move the needle for districts that have so far eschewed a return to classroom instruction, as the plan places no direct requirement on districts to reopen their classroom doors.

And the legislation also provides a windfall of cash — more than $4.5 billion — to districts across the state, independent of the reopening grants. That money will be apportioned based on enrollment and the state's local control funding formula, but 85% must be spent on in-person learning, potentially on initiatives like summer school to make up for learning loss.

"We cannot turn the clock back and make up the time that our kids, our young people have lost," said Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego. "So we’re going to have to make up for that in a different way and that’s part of what some of this funding can do."

Other districts may choose to move ahead of the Legislature and avoid some of the requirements put forth by the plan. For example, districts that come up with a reopening roadmap of their own by the end of March will not have to conduct surveillance testing of students and teachers.

This post will be updated.