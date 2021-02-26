Scott and Marisa analyze California Attorney General Xavier Becerra's confirmation hearing for Health and Human Services Secretary, and the heightened political tensions in the school reopening debate. Then, Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton joins to discuss her transition from a judge to prosecutor, the divide between progressive district attorneys and unelected line prosecutors and her reaction to speculation that she's on Governor Gavin Newsom's shortlist to replace Becerra as Attorney General.
Diana Becton on California's Prosecutor Battles and Potential Attorney General Vacancy
