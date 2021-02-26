KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save Article
The Bay

The Hosts of ‘SOLD OUT’ Update Us on the Housing Crisis

Devin Katayama
Save Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

SOLD OUT: Rethinking Housing In America is a 5 part series reimagining what housing could be by examining California, the epicenter of the nation’s housing affordability crisis.

Last fall, KQED launched a new, five-part podcast about possible solutions to the housing crisis. It’s called SOLD OUT: Rethinking Housing in America, hosted by housing reporters Erin Baldassari and Molly Solomon.

Since then, Erin and Molly have also received lots of questions and comments from listeners who are curious about what’s happened on the housing front since the podcast dropped. 

Today, we wanted to pass it off to them. Whether you’ve listened to SOLD OUT or not, this is a timely conversation about a subject that affects all of us.

Read the episode transcript here.

Sponsored