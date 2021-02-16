Lawmaker Chips Away at Silicon Valley's Wall of Silence

Non-Disclosure Agreements Targeted by State Lawmaker

The tech industry is infamous for making prospective and departing employees sign agreements designed to prevent them from speaking out on just about everything. But social movements have exposed the way non-disclosure agreements have served as a cover for illegal behavior.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED

Gas Prices on the Rise in California

For the first time since the pandemic, the average cost of gas in the state is going up. Demand is rising faster than production, as more people return to commuting and traveling long distances by car.

Reporter: Emily Hung, KQED