Performing Arts Venues Pushing for Faster Reopening

Head of L.A. Music Center: 'We Can Reopen Safely'

Some of the last businesses that are expected to open during the pandemic are performing arts venues. But many argue they're a lifeline of the community and driver of local economies, and can reopen safely with help.

Guest: Rachel S. Moore, President and CEO, L.A. Music Center

Dianne Feinstein's Approval Ratings Plummet

A new poll shows that Senator Dianne Feinstein's approval rating has sunk to the lowest level of her career. Her approval rating among California voters has always been a net positive, but that's not the case anymore, according to the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED