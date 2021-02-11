Performing Arts Venues Pushing for Faster Reopening

Head of L.A. Music Center: 'We Can Reopen Safely'
Some of the last businesses that are expected to open during the pandemic are performing arts venues. But many argue they're a lifeline of the community and driver of local economies, and can reopen safely with help.
Guest: Rachel S. Moore, President and CEO, L.A. Music Center
Dianne Feinstein's Approval Ratings Plummet
A new poll shows that Senator Dianne Feinstein's approval rating has sunk to the lowest level of her career. Her approval rating among California voters has always been a net positive, but that's not the case anymore, according to the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies.
Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED