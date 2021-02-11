KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Performing Arts Venues Pushing for Faster Reopening

KQED News Staff
Davies Symphony Hall, home to the San Francisco Symphony, is one of several venues to cancel performances due to the coronavirus. (Joel Puliatti/SF Symphony)

Head of L.A. Music Center: 'We Can Reopen Safely'

Some of the last businesses that are expected to open during the pandemic are performing arts venues. But many argue they're a lifeline of the community and driver of local economies, and can reopen safely with help.
Guest: Rachel S. Moore, President and CEO, L.A. Music Center

Dianne Feinstein's Approval Ratings Plummet

A new poll shows that Senator Dianne Feinstein's approval rating has sunk to the lowest level of her career. Her approval rating among California voters has always been a net positive, but that's not the case anymore, according to the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies.
Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

 

