Feinstein's Approval Rating Sinks to Historic Low in New Poll

Feinstein has never been a favorite among the most liberal members of her party, who regard her as too moderate or even conservative on some issues. In the Berkeley IGS poll, 45% of voters — including 41% of Democrats — say Feinstein is less effective today than she's been in the past, while just 4% say she's more effective now and 22% say there's been no change.

There has been speculation about whether Feinstein will complete her six-year Senate term, which runs through 2024, or if she would retire before then. After outrage on the left following her unsteady guidance of the Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court confirmation hearings and a concluding hug with Republican Committee Chair Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, Feinstein announced she would step down as the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee.

On the other hand, Alex Padilla, recently appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to serve the remainder of Vice President Kamala Harris' Senate term, saw overall approval in the Berkeley IGS poll, which found 47% of voters liked the appointment. That includes 68% of registered Democrats.

Harris, now a key part of the Biden Administration, is the most highly rated statewide official in the poll with 56% approval, compared with 38% who found her unfavorable.