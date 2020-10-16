Thanks for Nothin'

At the end of the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Sen. Dianne Feinstein hugged Sen. Lindsey Graham and praised his leadership.

Feinstein appears to be desperately trying to will into existence the bipartisan days of yore.

The Senate Judiciary Committee, led by Chairman Lindsey Graham, had effectively just created a 6-3 conservative U.S. Supreme Court majority that will impact the future of the country for decades to come.

California's senior senator didn't just offer a courtesy thanks to Graham, she thanked him profusely.

Don't get me started on Feinstein's mask-less hug of the Republican leader who refuses to get a COVID-19 test...