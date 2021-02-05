KQED is a proud member of
The California Report

How 'Brain Fog' Can Linger After Mild COVID-19 Cases

KQED News Staff
Clinicians for a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at Providence St. Mary Medical Center amid a surge in COVID-19 patients in Southern California on Dec. 23, 2020 in Apple Valley, California.  (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Scientists Still Unsure How to Treat COVID-19 Related Brain Fog

A new study out this week suggests long-term cognitive issues may be more common than we thought, especially in people who had mild COVID-19 cases.
Reporter: April Dembosky, KQED

