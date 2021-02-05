How 'Brain Fog' Can Linger After Mild COVID-19 Cases

Scientists Still Unsure How to Treat COVID-19 Related Brain Fog

A new study out this week suggests long-term cognitive issues may be more common than we thought, especially in people who had mild COVID-19 cases.

Reporter: April Dembosky, KQED

Incentives Allowed by California Regulators May Have Made Rural Grids More Vulnerable

PG&E is suspected of causing last year’s deadly Zogg Fire in Shasta County last year. At the time, the utility had turned off power in parts of several counties, but not in the area where the Zogg Fire started.

Guest: Steve Weissman, Policy Advisor, Center for Sustainable Energy & Lecturer, UC Berkeley’s Goldman School of Public Policy