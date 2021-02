The climate crisis isn't just about big tropical storms and deadlier wildfires. Rising sea levels — as a result of climate change — are forcing contaminated groundwater to the surface in parts of the Bay Area. And the neighborhoods in most danger are places where there was once heavy industry, including areas that were once redlined.

Guest: Laura Klivans, KQED science reporter and host of Deep Look.

Episode transcript here. Subscribe to our newsletter here.