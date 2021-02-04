KQED is a proud member of
Battle over 'Hero Pay' for Reaches Boiling Point
The California Report

KQED News Staff
Mohamed Darhan, 30, an employee at Sunrise Market in Oakland on April 1, 2020. Darhan said he regularly sanitizes his gloves and the counter, and posts signs reminding customers to keep a distance from each other (and from him) and not to come in the store if they're feeling sick.  (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

The California Grocers Association sued Oakland on Wednesday, a day after the city council mandated an additional $5 an hour in pay for workers at supermarkets there. Disputes have escalated as more California cities consider ordinances aimed at compensating grocery workers during the pandemic. Workers protested in Long Beach, where Krogers has announced two store closures in response to a similar mandate.
Guest: Howard Simmons, Ralphs Employee

KQED's Digital Team Takes on Listener Questions about Vaccinations

California’s COVID vaccine rollout has been among the slowest in the nation. Those eligible have found it hard to know where to get the vaccine. So people are looking for information where they can, including from KQED.
Guest: Carly Severn, KQED

