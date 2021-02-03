These Sites Offer Free COVID-19 Tests for the Uninsured. So Why Are So Many Insured Kaiser Patients Using Them?

Hsu says the city of San Francisco, which isn’t even a healthcare institution, is setting up testing sites that are more efficient than Kaiser’s, the healthcare giant.

“Kaiser has such a big footprint in the Bay Area, I would expect things to be a little bit more like figured out by now,” he says.

An official with San Francisco's COVID Command Center says those with insurance are urged to get tested with their provider and reserve city-run testing sites for those who are symptomatic, have been exposed, don’t have insurance, or can't get a test appointment elsewhere.

San Francisco's COVID Command Center says through December city test sites conducted 100,000 tests for Kaiser patients.

But local non-profit community clinics have different challenges than the city-run testing sites.

Recovering community costs

While Roots and other testing sites can legally bill Kaiser for the tests taken by their members, Aboelata says there are challenges with getting reimbursed.

Kaiser only reimburses for tests if members fill out their information correctly. When Kaiser members make a mistake writing down their insurance information, testing sites cannot be reimbursed for those tests from Kaiser.

On top of that, these clinics are typically set up to serve low-income people and those who are uninsured, so when getting a COVID-19 test, filling out insurance information is optional. That means in cases where people with insurance leave the insurance information section blank, there’s no way to recoup those costs.

Even the CDPH admits that there are instances when collecting payment from healthcare plans are not feasible.

In an emailed statement, the CDPH says, “there may be people who come in for testing who do not identify they are covered through a health plan or insurer for the provider to request reimbursement from the health plan, or scenarios where not enough information is provided or captured.”

And lastly, there’s the cost of administering tests. Clinics have to pay for someone to book the visits, healthcare professionals to give the test as well as notify people of their test results, among other administrative tasks.

Kaiser is supposed to pay for administrative costs, according to DMHC. But Aboelata says they’re unaware of any way to bill Kaiser for those costs.

While DMHC says there is a billing system in place, Kaiser has yet to confirm if they've established that system. And even if there were a billing system in place, all of these hurdles could be avoided if people with Kaiser insurance went to a Kaiser testing site for their tests.

“To me, it's not efficient or effective. And obviously, it's much more ideal if they would get tested at their own primary care,” Aboelata says.

Unlike Roots, Rhoads’ team at UCSF is powered by volunteers, and they managed to get funding from Kaiser after Kaiser discovered so many of their testers had their insurance.

Aboelata says she'd be interested in partnering with Kaiser, too.

Kaiser says they are following guidelines

In a statement, Kaiser told KQED they're following the direction of the CDPH and DMHC, and that they are in compliance with state orders on testing in California.

Kaiser serves 4.5 million people in Northern California and has 36 testing sites in the region (25 of them are in the Bay Area).

Kaiser says in Northern California it has the capacity to perform roughly 20,000 tests per day. But according to the California Department of Public Health, from January 17-23 Kaiser only tested 52,797 in Northern California.

This pales in comparison to the 100,559 they tested in Southern California, though it's important to note the Los Angeles area has been dealing with a major surge over the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Kaiser’s CEO sent out an email to members that says Kaiser is working to ramp up its vaccination efforts.

Kaiser will “continue providing vaccines we receive at each of our medical office buildings . . . and in anticipation of more vaccine, we’re prepared to open additional locations and use mobile clinics," the statement reads. The healthcare company also says it's working to open up high-volume COVID-19 vaccination hubs.

This suggests that Kaiser has opened or will open up at least 73 vaccination sites in the region, since it has 73 medical offices in Northern California.

Kaiser did not respond when asked why it's offering vaccines at all of their medical office buildings, but not COVID-19 tests.

Disclaimer: Julie Chang is a Kaiser Permanente insurance member.