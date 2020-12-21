UCSF Doctor Challenges Reports of High COVID Rates in Black Community

A sizable number of people in the community, she said, are untested, unreached, and uncounted.

She discovered that trend after her team tested a thousand people across Oakland at eight separate pop-up testing events, and only two Black participants came back positive, leading to a positivity rate of less than 1%.

Starting Umoja

To begin examining disparities in Oakland, Rhoads knew she needed to put together a diverse team of stakeholders — so she brought in community groups, public health departments, and, of course, UCSF.

The team is called Umoja, which in Swahili means “unity,” and it’s the first principle of Kwanzaa.

When they started in September, Umoja aimed to get more Black and African American folks tested for the coronavirus and to use that data to present a more accurate picture of positivity rates in the community.

To do that, they set up eight pop-up testing sites throughout Oakland over two months in census tracts with greater than 40% African American population represented.

But the pop-ups were unlike other testing sites.

There was a live DJ playing music, volunteers wore t-shirts that said Umoja, and they handed out goody bags with resource sheets and masks. The overall mood was festive.

"What we're trying to shift is the idea that if you're going for testing, you're not going into a clinical or medical environment where people don't know you and maybe they don't care," said Rhoads on a Saturday in September at the Center of Hope Community Church parking lot, one of their pop-up sites where folks could walk or drive up to get swab and antibody tests for free.

Rhoads said their approach was to create testing sites with familiar faces.

“Instead of asking people to come to the clinic. We want to bring the clinic to the people. And when we bring the clinic to the people, we want it to look like the community is bringing it to the community," she said.

They got rid of the UCSF logos, the Department of Public Health signs — making the site look more like a health fair.

Rhoads said Black people in San Francisco weren't getting tested despite having testing available to them. Over the summer, she helped organize COVID-19 testing sites in the city's neighborhoods with the largest African American population, San Francisco's Bayview-Hunters Point and Sunnydale.

She said at one clinic, they were only serving a fifth of their capacity and swabs were just sitting there unused, largely due to the relationship between the community and the public health department.

Rhoads said the same thing was happening in Alameda County where testing sites located in predominantly Black neighborhoods weren’t being used by Black people. She says roughly 4 out 5 people getting tested were non-Black, like at Roots Community Health Center, an East Oakland clinic that serves mostly African Americans.

Jamaica Sowell, director of programs and policy with Roots Community Health Center, said 20% of people getting tested at their clinic are Black or of African descent, but added that the percentage doesn’t include those of mixed race, which often include African Americans.

Becoming Credible Messengers

Organizers said an initiative where Black people and allies work together to serve the Black community is significant because it can help fight misinformation that has been spreading within the community since the start of the pandemic.

Daryle Allums Sr., Executive Director of local anti-gun violence group Adamika Village, said there’s not enough COVID-19 education in East Oakland.