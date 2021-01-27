'The Moment for Action Is Now': Immigrant Advocates Rally Behind Biden's Path to Citizenship Bill

In addition to allowing unauthorized immigrants who pay taxes and pass criminal background checks to become citizens in eight years or less, Biden’s bill would also:

Reduce backlogs for legal immigration by ending per-country visa caps

Eliminate the "3- and 10-year bars" that block people who've lived in the U.S. illegally from reentering to become legal residents

Prioritize visas for foreign STEM graduates of U.S. universities

Target border enforcement on criminal organizations

Increase technology at the border and ports of entry

Restore discretion to immigration judges to reduce court backlogs

Address the roots of migration from Central America by investing in economic development and anti-corruption efforts there

The plan has special resonance in California, which is home to 1 in 4 of all the immigrants in the country, including roughly 2 million unauthorized immigrants.

That’s not lost on Padilla, a Democrat who was sworn in last Wednesday to fill the Senate seat vacated by Vice President Harris. Padilla often talks about his own parents, who came to California from Mexico in the 1960s in search of opportunity, but who often faced discrimination.

“No state has more at stake in these reforms than the state of California, just by the numbers,” he said recently. “We’re home to more immigrants, documented and undocumented, than any state in the nation.”

Early in January, shortly after Gov. Gavin Newsom tapped him for the Senate vacancy, Padilla reached out to California immigrant rights leaders for an early talk about how to roll back Trump’s punitive policies and offer unauthorized people the security of legal status and the chance to become full Americans.

The average undocumented immigrant has lived in the U.S. for 15 years, usually with no way to become a legal resident, according to estimates from the Pew Research Center. And advocates have been pushing for two decades to give them a path to citizenship.

Major immigration reform bills have been advanced repeatedly over the past 15 years, most with bipartisan support, and none have reached a president’s desk.

Those so-called comprehensive immigration reform bills combined a path to citizenship and an overhaul of the immigration system with steep increases in immigration enforcement, both at the borders and inside the country, something Republicans sought.

After four years in which Trump focused exclusively on enforcement, there's almost none of that in Biden's proposal. Some Republicans in the Senate are calling it a “mass amnesty.” And Sen. Robert Menendez, D-New Jersey, who will introduce the bill, acknowledges it is a starting point for negotiation.

But today, Congress is more polarized than ever. Though the House of Representatives is in Democratic control and has approved recent liberal immigration bills, in the Senate, the bill’s backers must overcome the filibuster rule, which would require 60 senators to bring the issue to a vote. Democrats have just 50 seats, plus a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Harris.

That’s leading Democrats and many immigrant advocates to strategize about other approaches.

A Path to Citizenship as Part of COVID-19 Relief?

Rather than invest everything in one big bill, some suggest breaking efforts towards a path to citizenship into smaller chunks, through bills like the Dream and Promise Act for undocumented youth and people with Temporary Protected Status, or a farmworker bill, both of which have already passed the House with bipartisan support.