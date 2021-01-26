'We Can't Sweep This Under the Rug': House Transmits Article of Impeachment Against Trump to Senate

Some Republican senators have said they believe it's unconstitutional to hold an impeachment trial for a president who's already out of office. Others have decried what they view is a partisan exercise.

"I think the trial is stupid. I think it's counterproductive," Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said Sunday. "We already have a flaming fire in this country and it's like taking a bunch of gasoline and pouring it on top of the fire."

Added Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., on NBC on Sunday: "It's a moot point. There are other things that we'd rather be working on instead."

In response to such criticisms from GOP lawmakers, Rep. Swalwell said it's about accountability.

"Our founders gave us the ability to try this case even beyond a president's term in office with the penalty that he would be disqualified from serving again," Swalwell said. "And I think considering what Donald Trump did to incite the attack and the lives that were lost, we should all agree that he should never have the privilege of holding public office again because he would do this again."

Swalwell added it's also about deterring future presidents from doing something similar.

"And to do that, you have to show that you would hold the president accountable," he said. "Not just on their first day in office, but all the way up to the last second in office, because after all, that's when a coup would likely take place."

"It is the greatest crime any president has ever committed against the Constitution. And that's why we can't just sweep this under the rug."