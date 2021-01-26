'We Can't Sweep This Under the Rug': House Transmits Article of Impeachment Against Trump to Senate

Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., who is also serving as one of the impeachment managers, said she's heartened by the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.
"Ten was a historically high number. That was a bipartisan impeachment," she said on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday. "Take a look at the words of [Wyoming Rep.] Liz Cheney, who said [Trump] assembled the mob, he incited the mob, and he lit the flame. ... I take heart in that. I hope, over the course of the remaining days, as we nine prepare this trial, more and more elected officials will pay attention to their oath and see the egregious high crimes and misdemeanors that this president was so desperate and capable of in the last weeks of his term in office."
For her part, Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House, is now fending off attacks from her own party stemming from her decision to support Trump's impeachment.
Another impeachment manager, Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, says he thinks the case for convicting Trump in the Senate trial will become stronger in the days ahead.
"As the days go on, more and more evidence comes out about the president's involvement in the incitement of this insurrection, the incitement of this riot, and also his dereliction of duty once it was going on," he told NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro.
Castro said he's "confident" the case will be strong enough to convince GOP senators who haven't yet indicated how they'll vote on a conviction.
"I would hope that, first of all, they keep their powder dry, that they listen to all the evidence and wait for the case to be presented," he said. "But most of all, at the end of the day, what we need is for people to put country over person, in other words, over Donald Trump and also country over party, Republican or Democrat."
KQED's Kate Wolffe and David Marks contributed to this story.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit NPR.org
.