KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Chevron Gave More Than a Million Dollars to Lawmakers Who Voted to Overturn the Presidential Election
News

Chevron Gave More Than a Million Dollars to Lawmakers Who Voted to Overturn the Presidential Election

Ted Goldberg
A section of Chevron’s Richmond oil refinery. (Josh Cassidy/KQED)

Over the past 14 years Chevron has donated more than a million dollars to the Republican members of Congress who voted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to an analysis of federal campaign finance data.

The KQED-commissioned analysis, by MapLight, a non-profit government accountability group, looked into political contributions the San Ramon-based oil giant, its employees and its political action committee made between 2007 and 2020 to the 147 Senators and House members, who objected to the Electoral College count the same day far-right, mainly white supporters of former President Trump, violently attacked and invaded the Capitol.

The Berkeley-based non-partisan non-profit, which tracks the influence of money in politics, says Chevron, its workers and its PAC donated over $1.1 million to 97 of those GOP legislators during that period of time.

"Chevron's political donations belie a philosophy that there's nothing wrong with the status quo of the oil industry — and that petroleum is the future of American energy," said Paasha Mahdavi, an assistant professor of political science at U.C. Santa Barbara, who specializes in energy and environmental politics and looked at Maplight's data.

"That these same congressional leaders tacitly supported an insurrection is seemingly irrelevant to Chevron," Mahdavi said.

Sponsored

Maplight's figures do not include contributions Chevron has made to industry groups like the American Petroleum Institute and Western States Petroleum Association, which lobby for the interests of the oil industry.

Its analysis found that some of the company's largest donation totals to members of Congress in the last decade-and-a-half went to some of Trump's strongest allies, including two of his closest California supporters.

Chevron gave $106,000 to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, who hails from Kern County, home to a network of Chevron oil drilling sites and $58,000 to Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Visalia.

It's not surprising to see a large oil company donating to Republicans, many of whom have brushed off climate change and advocated for the petroleum industry, but Chevron is in a league of its own compared to other oil majors, according to Mahdavi.

"Chevron carries the most anti-climate rhetoric and public facing platform when it comes to domestic environmental policies" Mahdavi said. "The company has routinely denied the core tenets of climate science and rejects the notion of a future without fossil fuels."

In recent weeks executives for several large U.S. corporations have said they would either halt or review political donations to lawmakers who voted to overturn the election after the violent mob attacked the Capitol.

In a statement, a Chevron spokesman said the company is looking into the issue.

"We continue our practice of regularly reviewing our policies, procedures and expenditures for political activities, including political contributions," said company representative Sean Comey.

"Recent events will be part of our review process. Chevron supports political candidates that take positions on a range of topics," Comey said. "We are not always aligned with all their views, but it is important for us to be part of discussions on important issues, including respect for the rule of law and well-designed climate change and energy policy," Comey said.

Mahdavi says that if Chevron does not change its political donations, it would send a clear message to members of Congress, that "we (Chevron) don't care what you stand for as long as you support unabated oil and gas development with little concern to climate change."

Of course the political tides in Washington are changing. Several days ago President Joe Biden signed an executive order to start halting new oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters. That effort to slow the nation's contribution to climate change is bound to face opposition from Chevron.

The international energy corporation, one of the largest companies in the country with close to 50,000 employees, says it gave $15 million to political candidates and state ballot measure campaigns in the United States and Australia in 2019.

"Our objective is to support political candidates, organizations and measures that aligned with Chevron's business interests," the company says on its website.

More Related Coverage

Chevron says those interests include support for "responsible development of oil and natural gas resources, reasonable regulatory regimes, economic development, free enterprise, market based solutions (and) good governance."

Aside from its hundreds of gas stations, Chevron is known in California for running two of of the state's largest refineries in Richmond and El Segundo.

The Richmond facility has become notorious among environmentalists and some of its neighbors in recent years for having more flaring incidents than any other Bay Area refinery and then paying little in fines for violating air quality regulations. Flaring is often used to relieve high pressure when refinery units malfunction.

The company has a network of oil drilling facilities in Central California. In recent years it's come under scrutiny from state regulators and increased criticism from environmentalists and lawmakers for a series of large oil spills in Kern County.

Chevron has significant operations in the rest of the country as well. The company produces crude oil and natural gas in the Gulf of Mexico, Pennsylvania and Texas and has other refineries in Utah, Mississippi and Texas.

The company has operations in two dozen countries and says each year it produces enough oil to fuel ten million cars and enough natural gas to light 12 million households.

On Friday Chevron reported a loss of $665 million in its fourth quarter, showing how the pandemic has hurt the oil industry's bottom line. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that the top executives at Chevron and Exxon Mobil had spoken last year about a potential merger.