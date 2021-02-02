Chevron Gave More Than a Million Dollars to Lawmakers Who Voted to Overturn the Presidential Election

Maplight's figures do not include contributions Chevron has made to industry groups like the American Petroleum Institute and Western States Petroleum Association, which lobby for the interests of the oil industry.

Its analysis found that some of the company's largest donation totals to members of Congress in the last decade-and-a-half went to some of Trump's strongest allies, including two of his closest California supporters.

Chevron gave $106,000 to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, who hails from Kern County, home to a network of Chevron oil drilling sites and $58,000 to Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Visalia.

It's not surprising to see a large oil company donating to Republicans, many of whom have brushed off climate change and advocated for the petroleum industry, but Chevron is in a league of its own compared to other oil majors, according to Mahdavi.

"Chevron carries the most anti-climate rhetoric and public facing platform when it comes to domestic environmental policies" Mahdavi said. "The company has routinely denied the core tenets of climate science and rejects the notion of a future without fossil fuels."

In recent weeks executives for several large U.S. corporations have said they would either halt or review political donations to lawmakers who voted to overturn the election after the violent mob attacked the Capitol.

In a statement, a Chevron spokesman said the company is looking into the issue.

"We continue our practice of regularly reviewing our policies, procedures and expenditures for political activities, including political contributions," said company representative Sean Comey.

"Recent events will be part of our review process. Chevron supports political candidates that take positions on a range of topics," Comey said. "We are not always aligned with all their views, but it is important for us to be part of discussions on important issues, including respect for the rule of law and well-designed climate change and energy policy," Comey said.

Mahdavi says that if Chevron does not change its political donations, it would send a clear message to members of Congress, that "we (Chevron) don't care what you stand for as long as you support unabated oil and gas development with little concern to climate change."

Of course the political tides in Washington are changing. Several days ago President Joe Biden signed an executive order to start halting new oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters. That effort to slow the nation's contribution to climate change is bound to face opposition from Chevron.

The international energy corporation, one of the largest companies in the country with close to 50,000 employees, says it gave $15 million to political candidates and state ballot measure campaigns in the United States and Australia in 2019.

"Our objective is to support political candidates, organizations and measures that aligned with Chevron's business interests," the company says on its website.