'Slap on the Wrist': Chevron Settles Multiple Refinery Violations, Including One That Sent Odor to SF

Chevron, one of the largest energy companies on the planet, has agreed to pay less than $150,000 to settle more than two dozen violations at its Richmond refinery over a two year period.

The agreement with local air regulators includes one penalty, an odor nuisance, tied to an incident that sent toxic gas into the air that's believed to have traveled miles away to San Francisco.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Monday that Chevron settled 29 violations associated with the refinery between 2016 and 2018. Several violations stem from flaring operations, when typically there is some sort of problem at the refinery and the facility needs to send gas to its flares.