Activists Call Out Alameda County DA, Other Officials for Delay in Condemning Gunman Who Threatened MLK Rally

Activists are criticizing Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley for waiting two days to publicly condemn the actions of an unidentified armed man who approached and threatened demonstrators at a peaceful racial justice rally on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"The moral response of Nancy should have been immediately to have called her own press conference and said how disgusted and dismayed she was by this kind of behavior," Oakland activist Cat Brooks, who organized Monday's rally, said at a press conference on Thursday.

She also criticized Oakland city leaders for not immediately denouncing the armed man.

The Anti Police-Terror Project, which Brooks heads, centered its Monday car caravan protest outside of O'Malley's home in Alameda to decry her recent decision to not charge Anthony Pirone, the former BART police officer who was investigated for his role in the 2009 shooting death of 22-year-old Oscar Grant III.

The caravan ended its protest earlier than intended when participants were warned that a man with a rifle had been seen standing nearby.