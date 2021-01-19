Man With Gun Approaches MLK Caravan in Alameda, Tells Them To Leave

After starting their protest at the Port of Oakland, where families and people on rollerblades and bikes gathered, hundreds of cars made their way to the island of Alameda to O’Malley’s home.

In speeches at the rally, several protesters demanded accountability for the 2009 death of Oscar Grant, who was shot and killed by a BART police officer.

Last week, the Alameda County District Attorney’s office announced that it would not be filing charges against Anthony Pirone, one of the former BART Police Department officers who was being investigated for his role in Grant’s killing.

As protesters gathered near O'Malley's house, giving speeches about police brutality and honking their horns, a man with a rifle emerged. Some protesters presumed that he was a resident of the neighborhood.

This person with a rifle came out yelling, "Get out of my fucking neighborhood," over and over until confronted by caravan security, then walked away. Nancy's neighbor. pic.twitter.com/o6eQ87dukZ — Indybay (@Indybay) January 18, 2021

Davis, who brought her granddaughter Jazzmine Hazzard to the protest, said she heard the man threatening the crowd to "get out of here."

In a video provided by Hazzard to a KQED reporter at the scene of the caravan, a handful of people can be seen approaching the man who allegedly had a rifle. He walks away from them. A person can be heard on the video saying the man "got a rifle."