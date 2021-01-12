Hint: It's the Black One

The law enforcement response to Trump extremists who stormed the US Capitol building was a glaring demonstration of America's racial double standard.

Black Lives Matters protests in 2020 were largely peaceful, yet were met with some of the most militarized displays of police and military force in the United States we've seen in modern times.

The attack on the Capitol incited by President (for now) Trump featured an assortment of armed militias in combat gear carrying weapons and assaulting democracy.

The crowd attacking the Capitol was overwhelmingly white.

If only some of the local police, federal police and National Guard troops that were activated during the BLM protests were out in force on January 6, the worst attack on the Capitol since 1812 may have been prevented.