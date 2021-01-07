California Leaders Question Why Capitol Police Stepped Aside for Mob

"Now you have a question of where’s my greater obligation, to protect human life, that being the vice president and the members of Congress, or to protect property? My guess is somebody made the right decision," Straub said.
In a statement Thursday morning, Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund defended his officers, calling their actions "valiant," and noting that the mob attacked them with "metal pipes, discharged chemical irritants and took up other weapons against our officers. They were determined to enter into the Capitol building by causing great damage."
"The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C.," Sund continued.
He said maintaining public safety at demonstrations has always been challenging and that the department has a "robust plan" for anticipated "First Amendment activities."
"But make no mistake – these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior," Sund said. "The actions of the USCP officers were heroic given the situation they faced."
At a subsequent news conference Thursday, Sund acknowledged that police were too overwhelmed to arrest most of the perpetrators and asked the public to help identify anyone involved.
East Bay Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell was on the House floor when the mob broke in. While praising the police for keeping members safe, he stressed that lawmakers should never have to flee the nation’s seat of power again.
He said that although criminal prosecution may be out of Congress’ hands, there would definitely be an investigation into how the extremists were able to so easily breach the Capitol.
He also noted that the response paled in comparison to how police handled the mostly peaceful BLM protesters last summer.
"I remember being on a run a couple of months ago, during many of the Black Lives Matter protests after George Floyd's death, and just seeing the Capitol as a fortress with, you know, dozens of armed police standing at the steps," Swalwell said. "That was not what happened [Wednesday]. ... It is a wonder why it wasn't more fortified to protect the continuity of government."
Bay Area pastor and civil rights activist Michael McBride went a step further, saying law enforcement seems to have a comfort level with white nationalists that needs to be scrutinized.