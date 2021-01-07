California Leaders Question Why Capitol Police Stepped Aside for Mob

California leaders — including some in law enforcement — expressed dismay and outrage at the seemingly tepid response to the insurrectionists.

Some said it would have been very different if the overwhelmingly white crowd had been largely composed of people of color.

"I was watching this and I was thinking, if that crowd was composed of Black and brown people, we would be shot dead," said Eva Paterson, a San Francisco civil rights lawyer who’s long been involved in police accountability efforts.

"Instead, they're being courteously escorted away," she added. "They're just walking home, taking selfies. I saw one police officer help one of the rioters get down the stairs of the Capitol — I’m going, 'What?' "

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former San Francisco police chief who has overseen many crowd-control responses, agreed that Wednesday's rioters were treated very differently from the mostly peaceful group of multiracial protesters who flooded the streets of the nation's cities last summer.

"It seems to be a significant disparity of treatment. We have seen very aggressive law enforcement response to members of Black Lives Matter and other groups. And this was like, you have people with guns going into the Capitol," he said. "This was unfortunately a very horrible example of how race matters."

Gascón also called the lack of preparation by police "inexplicable."

"I'm sure there is going to be an investigation," he said. "This was predictable. I mean, the president has been basically asking people to come in and riot, and they did. And for the Capitol Police to be so unprepared is hard for me to understand."

The police, Gascón added, didn't need "special intelligence to know the president was inciting his followers to go in and cause problems."

But 30-year law enforcement veteran Frank Straub, of the National Police Foundation, defended the way the situation was handled. He said Capitol Police officers don’t have expertise dealing with this sort of crowd, and they likely retreated into the building to protect lives inside.