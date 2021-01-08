KQED is a proud member of
'The Public Can Help Us': San Mateo ER Doctor Begs People to Use Masks as Hospitalizations Soar
Alexander GonzalezBrian Watt
Dr. Julie Hersk, an ER doctor at San Mateo Medical Center, gets vaccinated for Covid-19. She receives her second dose next week. (Courtesy Julie Hersk)

Health care workers across California are bracing for difficult days ahead as the latest coronavirus surge pummels the state. More than 22,800 total people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, as of Wednesday.

“I feel like we are on the brink and we are truly worried about how we're going to be able to care for more patients,” said Dr. Julie Hersk in an interview with KQED's Brian Watt this week.

Hersk is an emergency medicine specialist and former chief of staff at San Mateo Medical Center, where more than a third of adult inpatient beds are being used to treat COVID-19 patients.

'Making Room Where We Can'

Health officials say the impact of the recent holiday gatherings on the latest surge isn’t likely going to be known until mid-January.

Hersk said her hospital’s intensive care unit has gotten full over the last few weeks since Thanksgiving. That’s led her to care for patients in other areas of the hospital.

“We’re making room everywhere we can,” she said. “We are now seeing patients in chairs and in hallways. I saw a patient outside.”

Regionally, the Bay Area’s ICU bed capacity has remained below 10% over the past few days — still a far cry from the much more dire situation in Central and Southern California. Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco’s health director, recently urged folks to keep their guard up — to avoid further straining the local hospital system.

“Unlike many parts of the state, hospitals in San Francisco have enough room to care for COVID-19 and other patients locally,” he said during a Tuesday briefing. “While we have those ICU beds now in San Francisco, it is plausible with our regional or statewide surge that those numbers of ICU capacity will drop sharply.”

By Thursday, California health officials had ordered hospitals in less overwhelmed counties to accept patients from areas that have been hit the hardest.

'Giving 100% Every Day'

Like many of her colleagues, Dr. Hersk said she has felt physically and emotionally drained.

“It’s really scary to watch the way people die from COVID-19... Short of breath and alone,” she said. “Personally, I believe our nurses have taken the brunt of the challenge. Having to be in the rooms with these patients for long periods of time undoubtedly increases their risk.”

Burnout among health care workers has been an ongoing issue. The pandemic has made that worse: A survey by Mental Health America found that 76% of health care workers were experiencing exhaustion and burnout last year.

The psychological toll is also apparent when Dr. Hersk and other medical professionals have had to treat patients who haven’t been taking the virus seriously.

“We all have experienced this,” she said. “It doesn't feel good when you have a patient pulling down their mask and yelling at you for not being seen quickly. But that's not the majority of our patients. People deal with crises in different ways. It doesn't make them better. It doesn't make them worse.”

Health experts say the pandemic is likely going to be felt for a while even as more people start to get vaccinated (an effort that's faced challenges lately).

Dr. Hersk called the response so far “a marathon.”

“We are giving 100% every day, but without the public, I think we'll see more surges continuously,” she added. “I really believe the public can help us. Wear your mask. Social distance. Wash your hands.”