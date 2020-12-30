Hard-Hit California Hospitals Receive Military Support

A group of approximately 75 Department of Defense medical personnel have deployed to a handful of California hospitals in two of the state’s regions hardest hit by the pandemic.

Roughly 65 U.S. Air Force doctors, nurses and other medical staff from the 60th Medical Group at Travis Air Force Base and around 10 U.S. Army nurses from a Fort Carson, Colorado-based military medical unit, have arrived and begun onboarding at four hospitals: Adventist Health Lodi Memorial in Lodi, Dameron Hospital in Stockton, Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno and Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton.

The deployment comes as California — and the entire country — is experiencing a devastating surge in COVID-19 cases. The hospitals selected are located in the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California, two regions of the state with 0% ICU bed capacity and currently under mandatory stay-at-home orders. On Tuesday, those orders were extended.

“We are in the middle of a big surge and a crisis in our health care system,” Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said in a media briefing Tuesday. “We’ve seen more fatalities this month than through any other month of the pandemic here in Fresno County."

During the briefing, Vohra highlighted a recent All Facilities Letter from the California Department of Public Health, reminding hospitals to have and implement Crisis Care Continuum Guidelines if experiencing a surge in COVID-19 patients. Vohra said the standards indicate a disaster situation.

“We’ve experienced, and continue to experience, just really severe impacts to our health care system, both in the capacity to house patients and to take care of them, as well as resources related to personnel and staffing,” Vohra said.

Brooke McCollough, operations executive for Lodi Memorial and Dameron hospitals said the people who’ve contracted COVID-19 are often in the hospital for “many days” and can take a long time to recover.

“These patients are very sick,” McCollough said. “It’s not just old people, it’s all over the place, all over the board, as far as race, age. Of course people with more serious illnesses are more susceptible to having more serious illness. This is just something more than what we’ve ever been through in my career.”