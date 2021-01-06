Ukiah Hospital Scrambles to Find Patients Before Freezer Failure Ruins 830 Vaccines

Normally, this would have triggered an alarm, Howe explained. But for some unknown reason, that also failed.

It wasn't until "a staff member physically checked it — stuck his hand in the freezer" at about 11:45 a.m. that anyone realized something was grievously wrong.

That gave the staff just over two hours before the vaccines would be declared unusable.

Within 15 minutes of being alerted to the potential disaster, Howe said, they moved into action relying on existing emergency protocols.

"We're a little bit seasoned in time sensitive crises," Howe said.

"We've got annual fires that take lives. We deal with PG&E power outages. So we are a bit seasoned in coordinating with county leadership with how we want to manage crisis situations."

In this case, they first reached out to Moderna for guidance on how to handle the vaccines but after receiving no reply from the drugmaker, Howe said their next call was to county health officials.