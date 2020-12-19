US Rep. Adam Schiff, SF Mayor London Breed, SF-Marin Food Bank

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff

Congress appears close to reaching a deal on a new coronavirus relief package this week, as new revelations emerge about a major cyber espionage attack on several U.S. institutions — including the agency that manages the nation’s nuclear weapons stockpile. California Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, joins us with the latest.

SF Mayor London Breed

The city of San Francisco has put a new number on its economic struggles: It’s facing a $653 million deficit over the next two fiscal years. In response, Mayor London Breed has directed all city departments to look for budget cuts — again. We also talk to her about whether schools should reopen, her reaction to protesters showing up at her residence and about dining out at the French Laundry.

SF-Marin Food Bank

More than 200,000 Californians filed for unemployment aid last week as the pandemic continues to surge. The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank said they’ve been serving nearly double the number of people they normally see this time of year. Reporter Monica Lam stops by a local “pop-up pantry” to help bag some groceries.

Something Beautiful: ‘Entwined’

Set in Golden Gate Park’s Peacock Meadow, a new art installation named “Entwined” lights up as the sun goes down.