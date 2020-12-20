What to Know About Applying for DACA from People Who Have Done It

Yoseline Mendez, 26, and her husband Manolo De León, 27, applied for and received DACA in 2012 when the program began — and they have renewed it every two years since. Mendez and De León were both born in Guatemala and moved to the United States when they were young children. They married two years ago and now live in San Rafael where she works as a Montessori preschool teacher and he works as a district manager for a cellphone company. After applying, and then renewing for the past several years, they have a few suggestions for those looking to apply.

Prerna Lal who is a human rights and immigration lawyer and advocate based in Berkeley, also has some tips. Lal describes how the process requires quite a bit of documentation, "you can't just give me your passport and expect this process to be done," they said. An added challenge is assembling all the documents together and organized during a pandemic, Lal said.

Here are some tips for those looking to apply for DACA — from people who have done it before.

Apply as soon as possible

While the announcement that DACA can now be renewed is a win for undocumented communities, fear and mistrust still linger in the air, and the future is uncertain.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen, a Republican appointee in Southern Texas, has scheduled a hearing on the case for December 22, 2020. Hanen notably blocked an expansion of DACA in 2015 but also declined to issue a preliminary injunction on it in 2018.

For Lal, who has been keeping a close eye on the court proceedings, they said the next step is that DACA will be in front of what could be an unfavorable judge, "so, I would say to apply as soon as possible because, we don't really know ... what will happen," Lal said.

As Lal notes, if you apply right away, you will likely still be able to move forward even if the program is struck down for others in the future.

After the Trump administration threatened to take away DACA and fought it all the way to the Supreme Court, many people still wonder if it will last.

“It turned on the switch in my head that [DACA] is not a sure thing," De León said.

"Still, at any time, they can take it away and you have no control of it,” he said, while reflecting on the benefits that DACA has brought to him and many other immigrants.

Check with a local community organization or lawyer

In applications like these, people can also rely on community organizations to guide them through the process. For Mendez and De León, Canal Alliance — a community organization in Marin County — was of great help when they first applied.

“You need to have someone to rely on,” Mendez said. “It benefits people because you see others go through that program from the community and it is seen as an encouragement.”

Lal also recommends checking the Immigration Advocates Network to find a local legal service. Some organizations, they said, even have funding to pay the DACA application fee.

Lastly, Lal also suggests having a conversation with a lawyer to make sure the applicant is not eligible for a different kind of visa or path to citizenship. Lal said that at least 20-30% of people who seek assistance with DACA are eligible for another legal mechanism toward citizenship — such as a U-Visa, special immigrant juvenile status or something else.