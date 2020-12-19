PG&E Bankruptcy Yields $700 Million Fee Bonanza

A fee examiner appointed by the court to oversee costs, reduced the firm's fees by about 7%, according to court filings, in part by challenging Cravath's attempt to bill first-year associates not yet admitted to the bar at the same rate as more experienced attorneys.

The second largest haul went to AP Services, an affiliate of consulting firm AlixPartners. One of the firm's managing directors served as PG&E's chief restructuring officer throughout the bankruptcy. In all, the firm billed $91.1 million, with Montali approving an additional $8 million "success fee" in October.

New York-based law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges, whose lawyers charged as much as $1,695 an hour and played the most visible role representing PG&E in court proceedings, received $52.8 million in fees and expenses after agreeing to a 4.25% reduction, filings show.

Yet another New York-based law firm, Simpson Thacher, which represented current and former PG&E board members, will walk away with nearly $12 million, after agreeing to a $567,000 reduction.

The dominance of New York firms in the case resulted in disputes over travel costs early in the bankruptcy, as some lawyers billed as much as $900 a night for San Francisco hotel rooms, and one instance, expensed a nearly $4,000 round-trip plane ticket, all while billing hourly as they traveled. In late 2019, Montali approved protocols pushed by the fee examiner to limit how much firms could charge for non-working travel.

PG&E entered into bankruptcy protection early last year, citing liabilities from wildfires in 2017 and 2018. The voluntary Chapter 11 filing came weeks after PG&E equipment sparked California's deadliest blaze — the Camp Fire — which killed 85 people and destroyed much of the town of Paradise in Northern California. Under the bankruptcy code, as the company filing for Chapter 11, PG&E is responsible not just for its own legal costs, but also for those of the groups it owes money to.

That includes BakerHostetler, a law firm that negotiated a controversial multibillion dollar deal to compensate victims of 2015, 2017 and 2018 California fires. In the process, the firm made almost $58 million, filings show. A portion of that went towards preparing for a trial aimed at estimating PG&E's total fire liabilities. But attorneys ended up settling with PG&E for a confidential sum just as the trial was set to start. BakerHostetler's financial advisor, Lincoln Partners, netted an additional $15.6 million in fees and expenses.

Meanwhile, preliminary payments of $25,000 or less started to slowly trickle out last month to the roughly 80,000 PG&E fire survivors.

Through his lawyer, fee examiner Bruce Markell declined to comment for this article, citing the confidentiality of negotiations. About half of the firms seeking fees have had their applications approved by the court, with the rest expected in the coming year.

Under the complex rules of utility finance, PG&E's revenue comes from the rates its customers pay. But technically, the cost the bankruptcy will come from elsewhere.