Fire Victims Ask Judge to Reconsider $13.5 Billion PG&E Settlement

Nearly two dozen California wildfire victims are asking a federal judge to reconsider a $13.5 billion settlement that lawyers for the official bankruptcy committee for survivors brokered with PG&E in December as part of the utility's exit from Chapter 11.

The court in San Francisco on Wednesday posted a batch of letters sent to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali from 22 victims of wildfires, including the Camp Fire, which Cal Fire determined was sparked by PG&E equipment.

"Please hold PG&E Fully Accountable! The current amount set aside isn't enough!" wrote Camp Fire survivor Tina Reszler, who lost her home and her dog, Talula, in the 2018 blaze.

The Official Committee of Tort Claimants, or TCC, is made up of 11 survivors who represent the tens of thousands of victims of recent fires caused or suspected to have been caused by PG&E. The committee's lawyers reached the multibillion dollar agreement with the utility in December, nearly a year after PG&E filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing wildfire-related liabilities.

While TCC lawyers have handled negotiations on behalf of the vast majority of victims, letters to Montali have been one of the few direct forms of communication between individual survivors and the court. And this most recent batch, posted to the court docket, paints a portrait of frustration and emotional anguish.