Lone Fire Survivor to Make Final Plea Against PG&E Victim Settlement

When the latest hearing in PG&E's bankruptcy takes place Tuesday, the judge overseeing the case will consider a motion from Tubbs Fire victim William Abrams, whose home was destroyed in the 2017 blaze.

Abrams is taking what might seem like a counterintuitive position: he's asking Judge Dennis Montali to overturn his approval of PG&E's $13.5 billion settlement with lawyers representing tens of thousands of fire survivors like him.

Among a sea of lawyers that regularly pack into Montali's San Francisco courtroom, Abrams is often the only fire victim present.

He says the lawyers who negotiated the multibillion dollar deal with PG&E haven't done an adequate job educating survivors about how it would work.

"...[V]ictims are starting to learn what is in the [agreement] and expressing that it is inconsistent with their best interest," Abrams wrote in a court filing ahead of Tuesday's hearing.