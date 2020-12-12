Is Tahoe 'Closed'? What to Know About Winter Sports Visits in a Stay-at-Home Order

Can I Travel to Tahoe During Stay-at-Home Orders?

Overall, it's discouraged. But it's complicated.

According to the state's new order, all residents living in a region under the order "shall stay home or at their place of residence except as necessary to conduct activities associated with the operation, maintenance, or usage of critical infrastructure."

Additionally, the limited stay-at-home order, which was put in place back in November, still extends through Dec. 21. Those restrictions say that nonessential activities — including "all activities conducted outside the residence, lodging, or temporary accommodation with members of other households" — are prohibited between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m for counties with widespread coronavirus risk. El Dorado, Placer, Amador and Nevada counties now fall under this risk category, according to the state.

But, in the same state order, it says nothing in the state guidance prevents households from leaving their residence, so long as they're not socializing with other households. It also acknowledges that outdoor exercise is essential for promoting physical and mental health.

So what should you do? County officials say, if you're going to go, make it a short trip.

"The preference is to stay in your local area. But if you come to Tahoe from the Bay Area, make it a day trip. And while you're in Tahoe, take all the precautions," said Carla Hass, communications director for El Dorado County.

"It's a long day, but it certainly is doable," Hass said. "And people have been doing it for generations."

People like Paige Hutson, a Marin County resident who's been skiing in Tahoe for 45 years. She says the day trips are doable, just make sure to pack a lunch before you go.

"People just need to stop for a moment and think: Are they contributing or are they part of the solution? And take personal responsibility for the things that we are all doing on a day-to-day basis to prevent the spread of COVID-19," she said.

I Had a Hotel Reservation. What Should I Do?

While resorts are open for skiing and snowboarding, staying overnight is generally off the table while a stay-at-home order is in effect. Under the new order, hotels and short-term rentals are unable to offer lodgings to nonessential travelers, from in-state or out-of-state.

But how hotels should inform their guests of the change is less clear. At The Village at Squaw Valley Lodging, staff say they're proactively contacting guests to cancel their reservations through Dec. 31. And Placer County officials said in a statement that they're working to notify short-term rental owners in the county about the order, and "educate them about the rental restriction that is now in place."

So if you have a reservation on the books in the next few weeks, and you haven't heard anything yet, you may want to check in to make sure you can get a refund or reschedule your travel.

If I Stay on the Nevada-side of Tahoe, Do I Need to Quarantine When I Come Back?

Technically, yes! According to the travel advisory issued in mid-November, anyone traveling from outside the state should self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in California.

That makes things complicated for areas like South Lake Tahoe, which sit close to the California/Nevada border.

Hass affirms that, yes, best practice would be to quarantine for two weeks. But she also encourages visitors to use their common sense and follow best practices, like social distancing and wearing masks.

"Nobody is going to be standing at the state line, asking you where you've come from and where you're going," she said. "The time has never been more ripe for personal responsibility than it is today."

How Will This Order Be Enforced?

According to the state, failure to comply with the stay-at-home order can result in a monetary fine, a misdemeanor, revocation of a business license or other court-imposed penalties. The state works with local officials to implement the order.

But many local sheriff's offices have been reticent to enforce the rules. Both Placer and El Dorado counties' sheriff's offices said they would be focusing mainly on providing education rather than punishment.

In El Dorado County, sheriff's officials suggested that residents who witness noncompliance with the order to report it to the county Department of Public Health. Placer County officials encourage residents to call 211.

According to Hutson, the best way to look at the regulations is as an investment in the future.

"It may be different at the end of January," she said. "If we do a good job now, maybe we'll have the ability to spend the weekend or several days skiing, which is what we all want."