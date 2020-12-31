KQED is a proud member of
SF Extends Travel Restrictions, Local Stay-at-Home Order

San Francisco officials on Thursday announced an extension of the city's travel quarantine and local stay-at-home order due to "ongoing regional [intensive care unit] capacity limitations and continuing increasing cases."

ICU capacity in the Bay Arearegion is currently at 7.5%.

In announcing the travel restriction extension, city officials cited the faster-spreading COVID-19 variant, which was recently found in Southern California. Officials say that strain is one of the reasons that San Franciscans should continue to reduce travel outside of the area.

The restrictions strongly discourage any nonessential travel, including between other Bay Area counties. It also requires anyone who comes to the city from outside the nine-county Bay Area to quarantine for 10 days.

That includes "returning residents, people moving to San Francisco, those working in San Francisco, and visitors," unless exempted from the order — like medical professionals and first responders. A full list of exemptions can be found here.

An extension of both orders will continue while the Bay Area remains under the state's mandatory shelter-in-place order, city officials said, which is set when regional ICU bed capacity drops below 15%.

Once the state's mandatory order lifts, city officials will reassess "key health figures" to determine if businesses and activities will be reopened. Those metrics include ICU bed availability, COVID-19 cases and other hospital capacity, city officials said.

In making their decision, officials noted it could take several weeks to know the extent of how gatherings during the holiday season, and New Year's, will impact the spread of the virus.

"We have been proactive in putting the stay-at-home order and travel quarantine in place to protect San Franciscans and in the hopes that by acting quickly, we could flatten the curve and reopen faster," Mayor London Breed said in a press statement. "This seems to be working but we need more time to determine that we are moving in the right direction and that the December holidays don't set us back. There are glimmers of hope and now is not the time to let up."

Newsom Appoints New Leader to Beleaguered Employment Department

Backlogged payments, busy phone lines, unanswered emails and reports of ever-growing fraudulent claims — it's been a rocky time for the California Employment Development Department.

Now, however, Gov. Gavin Newsom is appointing a new lead to the state's unemployment office to right the ship.

Rita Saenz will lead the EDD as director, Newsom announced Wednesday.

Saenz, 71, was a consultant at Saenz and Associates from 2016 to 2020, and she was previously a director of California government affairs at Xerox. She's served in various other roles in the private sector. She also served as director of the California Department of Social Services from 1999 to 2003.

The appointment requires state Senate confirmation to move forward. The position's compensation is $204,864.

“With more than 40 years of experience in state government and the private sector, Rita Saenz is well-prepared to lead EDD at what is sure to be one of the most difficult moments in the department’s history,” Newsom said in a statement. "With Rita at the helm, we stand ready to ensure payments to Californians who are in desperate need of financial support while simultaneously stopping fraud in our systems and holding people who have committed fraud accountable.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, roughly 18.1 million claims for various unemployment benefits have been processed by EDD, which total $110 billion in benefits paid, according to the department.

Saenz is taking the reins of EDD after the departure of director Sharon Hilliard, who Newsom appointed to lead the department in February.

Hilliard served previously as chief deputy director at the Employment Development Department since 2013, and held multiple positions since 1983, including deputy director of the tax branch.

Hilliard departed amid outcry from lawmakers after the state legislative auditor uncovered a massive backlog of 600,000 cases at EDD, as well as fraud and privacy concerns for taxpayers. EDD announced hiring as many as 3,000 new staffers to deal with those problems.

“I am extremely grateful to Sharon Hilliard and congratulate her on her retirement after 37 years of service at EDD,” Newsom said. “Sharon is a dedicated public servant and we owe her our gratitude for leading the Department through the pandemic.”

New COVID-19 Strain Appears in California, Newsom Says

The new, more infectious strain of COVID-19 is now in California.

That's according to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who unveiled the news in a Wednesday afternoon Facebook Live interview he conducted with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"An hour or so ago we were informed that this new variant, this new strain that we've identified obviously from the United Kingdom, and other parts of the globe and found in Colorado, has been identified here in the state of California, in Southern California," Newsom said.

NPR reported that when scientists first detected this new strain — B.1.1.7 — in late September, it rapidly took over parts of England and pushed out other forms of the virus, becoming the dominant one.

This rapid rise suggests this strain is more transmissible than other forms of the virus, health experts said.

"I'm not surprised you have a case, and likely more cases in California" of this new variant, Fauci told Newsom. "Californians shouldn't think this is something odd. This is something that's expected."

Newsom asked Fauci what about the strain is different.

Fauci said "the transmissibility of this mutant is more efficient than the transmissibility of the standard virus we've been dealing with up to now."

But he emphasized that there is "no indication at all" that this strain is more virulent, meaning, Fauci said, it is not stronger or more likely to kill. And the immunity from previously contracting COVID-19 has, so far, protected against this new strain.

Newsom asked Fauci: "Any new mutation, that just scares the average person. How do you calm the nerves, for those that have nerves about this issue?"

Fauci answered that RNA viruses "make a living" out of mutating. They "love" to mutate. The overwhelming majority of mutations "are irrelevant," Fauci said. All this mutation does, he said, is make it "better" at transmission from one person to another.

Outbreak at Yuba County Jail Continues to Grow

An outbreak of COVID-19 at the Yuba County Jail continues to grow, one week after a federal judge in San Francisco ordered the facility to adopt stricter safety protocols.

On Dec. 16, officials at the jail said there were seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 and closed the facility to visitors. Now, more than 80 people have tested positive for the virus at the jail, according to court filings made Monday evening. The facility currently holds 235 people, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees.

Back in April, the San Francisco Public Defender's Office filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of ICE detainees at the Yuba jail and the Mesa Verde detention facility in Bakersfield, citing dangerous conditions. In June, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, who's presiding over the case, ordered ICE and the jail to take precautions such as keeping detainees out of the older, more crowded side of the jail and isolating COVID-19 symptomatic people.

But since then, lawyers say those protections have begun to erode.

On Dec. 23, attorneys for the ICE detainees filed a motion for a temporary restraining order requiring the federal government to ensure testing and cleaning protocols in the facility. Hours later, Chhabria approved the motion, in part, and ordered officials to increase testing and cleaning at the jail, as well as provide the court with daily updates on the outbreak.

Attorneys for the ICE detainees also asked the judge to order their clients released to protect their health while their immigration cases are pending. On Tuesday, Chabbria denied those requests.

“These detainees are trapped in an extraordinarily dangerous situation," said Deputy Public Defender Kelly Engel Wells, with the San Francisco Public Defender's Office, in a statement. "Federal judges have repeatedly recognized that life and death decisions over their safety are being made by actors who have shown total disregard for human life. It is not enough for conditions to improve. Without releases, more people will get sick — and potentially die or suffer lifelong consequences as a result.”

Wells says even without a judge’s order, ICE has the power to voluntarily release people, but has so far refused.

In a statement, ICE said it adheres to national detention standards for health and safety. Yuba County Jail officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

SFO Sees Much Greater Decline in Holiday Passengers Than US Overall

Nearly 140,000 people flew out of San Francisco International Airport last week, 81% fewer than during the same period last year.

Data from the Transportation Security Administration shows a 58% drop nationally over the same dates.

“People are doing the right thing, or ... the large majority of people are doing the right thing," said UCSF epidemiologist George Rutherford.

Oakland International Airport officials are projecting 200,000 travelers from Dec. 18 through Jan. 3, which would be a 66% drop from 2019.

New COVID-19 cases in San Francisco, San Mateo and Alameda counties have been dropping from their mid-December peak. Rutherford credits the decline to the preemptive measures taken by those counties on Dec. 6, 10 days before the state required the entire region to be placed under the same restrictions.

It’s too early to tell how this holiday season will affect transmission rates, Rutherford said, as cases transmitted today won’t show up in the hospital for at least three weeks.

“Even if we were to stop transmission today, there’s still three weeks of people in the pipeline that are headed to the hospitals and ICUs,” he said.

Coronavirus Variant Believed to Be More Contagious Found in Colorado

The first reported U.S. case of the COVID-19 variant that's been seen in the United Kingdom has been discovered in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday.

The coronavirus variant was found in a man in his 20s who is in isolation southeast of Denver and has no travel history, state health officials said.

The Colorado State Laboratory confirmed the virus variant, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was notified.

Scientists in the U.K. believe the new virus variant is more contagious than previously identified strains of the SARS-CoV-2. The vaccines being given now are thought to be effective against the variant, Colorado health officials said in a news release.

Public health officials are investigating other potential cases and performing contract tracing to determine the spread of the variant throughout the state.

“There is a lot we don’t know about this new COVID-19 variant, but scientists in the United Kingdom are warning the world that it is significantly more contagious. The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority, and we will closely monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely," Polis said.

Polis and state health officials are expected to address the public Wednesday.

The discovery of the new variant led the CDC to issue new rules on Christmas Day for travelers arriving to the U.S. from the U.K., requiring they show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

California Extends Stay-at-Home Order in SoCal, San Joaquin Valley

California extended its strict stay-at-home orders Tuesday in the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions, where intensive care units are running out of beds. The move comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom warned residents to brace for the effect of a “surge on top of a surge” of coronavirus cases from holiday travel.

The state's top health official, Dr. Mark Ghaly, said that the two regions continue to have what is considered to be no ICU capacity.

The move means continued prohibitions of dining in restaurants as well as the closure of an array of businesses like hair and nail salons, among other restrictions.

Ghaly said the extension of the order for both regions could be shorter than three weeks; the timing will depend on regional factors, including ICU capacity, seven-day average case rate, transmission rate and ICU admission rate, which are evaluated on a daily basis.

Two other regions in the state, greater Sacramento and the Bay Area, have also been placed under the order, which is triggered when an area's ICU capacity falls below 15%.

The earliest the Bay Area can break free of the order is Jan. 8, but that will depend on the region's ability to keep ICU capacity above 15%. Current availability is just 10.4%. Greater Sacramento is eligible on Jan. 1, and right now it is just above the 15% threshold.

Newsom said Monday that even with hospital admissions plateauing in some places, the state was destined to move into a “new phase” that it’s been preparing for as it sets up hospital beds in arenas, schools and tents, though it is struggling to staff them.

California reported more than 31,000 new cases Tuesday and 242 deaths, but the numbers are likely to climb this week as labs and counties catch up their reporting from the holiday week.

State officials also notified hospitals that the situation is so dire they should prepare for the possibility that they will have to resort to “crisis care” guidelines established earlier in the pandemic, which allow for rationing treatment.

The surge of infections is due in large part to Thanksgiving travel and celebrations, which happened despite warnings from health officials not to gather because the nation’s most populated state was already seeing explosive growth in cases.

It’s created the greatest challenge for California’s health system since the pandemic began, with case counts, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 regularly breaking records.

Models used for planning show hospitalizations more than doubling in the next month from about 20,000 to more than 50,000.

The state has several makeshift hospitals that are taking patients, but more health care workers are needed to staff them, the Democratic governor said. It has deployed more than 1,000 people to 116 hospitals and other facilities through a volunteer corps or the National Guard. On the upside, Newsom said California finally expects to receive more of the traveling health care workers it had requested in anticipation of the shortage.

The Department of Public Health is sending an emergency medical team to Los Angeles to help better distribute patients among hospitals. Some hospitals are well above capacity and others are below, Newsom said.

Over the weekend, most Los Angeles County hospitals reached a crisis point where they had to divert ambulances because they didn’t have beds available. Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county's public health director, said the “situation may only get worse as we begin 2021."

Los Angeles County, which accounts for a quarter of California’s nearly 40 million residents, has about 40% of the state’s 24,000 deaths. The county is approaching a milestone of 10,000 deaths. Anyone who has traveled out of Los Angeles County is required to quarantine for 10 days when they return, the health department announced in a news release Monday.

Although there are indications more people are heeding stay-at-home orders that apply to all of the state but the northernmost rural counties, there was a bump in air travel in Los Angeles similar to Thanksgiving, with a high of 43,000 passengers on Dec. 23 — the highest figure since the start of the pandemic, LAX spokesman Heath Montgomery said.

Brian Melley, Associated Press and  Cecilia Lei, KQED

