A Transgender Asylum Seeker's Quest to Come to the Bay Area

The Bay Area has a long history of providing refuge to migrants seeking asylum. And for some, like Luna Guzmán, a transgender woman who left Guatemala at 22, places like San Francisco are one of the few places where they feel safe. But the journey to seek asylum can be dangerous, especially when U.S. immigration policy fails to protect people who live outside the gender binary. Now, the Trump Administration plans to issue new rules for asylum that would restrict access to the U.S. even more. Today, we share Guzmán's journey.

This documentary originally ran on The California Report Magazine. You can subscribe to that podcast here.