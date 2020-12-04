Dr. Anthony Fauci on California's New COVID Restrictions and Lessons from the HIV/AIDS Epidemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, joins Marisa and Scott to discuss California's new regional stay-at-home order, the politicization of vaccines and the 'spectacular' advances in their development, and lessons he learned from fighting the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Then, San Francisco Chronicle health reporter Erin Allday joins to discuss the new statewide order and how public health guidance has evolved since the spring.
