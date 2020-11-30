If There Aren’t Enough Vaccines for All Health Care Workers in California, Which Doctors, Nurses or Aides Will Get it First?

Which Health Care Workers Get Priority?

The state is applying the same principles to deciding which health care workers should be prioritized over others — chance of getting it, chance of a bad outcome, societal impact of getting it — and adding three additional criteria to the consideration: the type of health care facility, the location of the facility and the characteristics of the people who work there.

For example, California’s draft plan puts acute care hospitals and congregate care facilities, like nursing homes and assisted living, at the top of its list since those workers are most at risk of contracting the disease. Primary care clinics and dental offices are lower down.

But the state has more than 1 million staff working at acute care hospitals alone, so the first shipment of vaccine may not cover everyone even in the state’s top tier of medical providers.

From there, the state might consider the location of the facility using principles of equity and the state’s “vulnerability index,” which measures social determinants of health in neighborhoods, like access to housing, education and transportation.

“Let’s say we say acute care hospitals get first pass,” Dr. Brooks said. “There are five in LA County. So should it go to the three that are in a low to moderate income area, versus somewhere that's a higher income?”

If the state decides hospitals in low-income areas get priority, then officials further narrow the decision by looking at which employees in those hospitals should get it.

“What personal characteristics would we look at?” Dr. Brooks asked, at a recent meeting of the community advisory committee. “Occupation, age, gender, race and ethnicity, co-morbid conditions?”

Occupation and age are the most likely, he added, since the state has more reliable, actionable data on those categories. This suggests nurses and EMTs would get the vaccine before hospital janitors or drivers, and older nurses might get priority over younger nurses.