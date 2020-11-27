Long Reads and Podcasts to Lose Yourself in this Holiday Weekend

With the holiday weekend now upon us, we hope you’re finding a moment to pause after Thanksgiving Day.

If you're the sort of person who likes to use their free time to catch up on long reads, podcasts, and videos take a minute to scroll through our list of suggested stories and episodes. We think you’ll find at least one new thing you’ll want to read, watch or listen to this weekend — or share with a friend.

If you want… to get motivated

Pain and Purpose: Lessons From Bruce Lee and Frida Kahlo 🎧



Two women pass on the wisdom of the great icons Lee and Kahlo through their writing, to teach us what we’re capable of. Listen

The Election Is Over — Here’s How You Can Keep Doing the Work



From supporting asylum-seekers to assisting unhoused neighbors, here are the organizations that want your help. Read

If you want… to go deep on local history

Endless Winter: A Fresh Look at the Donner Party Saga 🎧

Desperation, cannibalism, murder and injustice: This is the story of the Donner Party told in full, in a two-part podcast series. Listen

How a Berkeley Police Chief Gave Rise to the Modern Force

The militarization of policing in the U.S. might owe more to early 20th century Berkeley history than you think. Listen

If you want … something fresh to watch (that isn’t Netflix)

Unadopted 📺

Spurred by reading a copy of his foster care file, filmmaker Noel Anaya documents his search for answers about his family and his experience in the system. Watch

Native American Hoop Dance and Hip-Hop 📺

Watch Indigenous movement artists from Minneapolis to Albuquerque represent their culture and honor their ancestors — past and future — through dance. Watch

If you want … to take care of yourself (or others)

No More Shame 🎧

All of us know someone with mental illness or experience it ourselves, yet the stigma often remains. New York Times bestselling author Bassey Ikpi gets real about saying no to being ashamed. Listen

How to Stop Doomscrolling — and Start Using the Internet Mindfully

Don’t waste the last month of 2020 looking at things on your phone that make you miserable. Read