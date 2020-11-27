KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Long Reads and Podcasts to Lose Yourself in this Holiday Weekend
News

Long Reads and Podcasts to Lose Yourself in this Holiday Weekend

Carly Severn
If you're lucky enough to have time to pause this Thanksgiving weekend, may we suggest some stories to enjoy? (Photo by Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels)

With the holiday weekend now upon us, we hope you’re finding a moment to pause after Thanksgiving Day.

If you're the sort of person who likes to use their free time to catch up on long reads, podcasts, and videos take a minute to scroll through our list of suggested stories and episodes. We think you’ll find at least one new thing you’ll want to read, watch or listen to this weekend — or share with a friend.

If you want… to get motivated

Pain and Purpose: Lessons From Bruce Lee and Frida Kahlo 🎧

Two women pass on the wisdom of the great icons Lee and Kahlo through their writing, to teach us what we’re capable of. Listen

L-R: Shannon Lee, daughter of Bruce Lee and author of “Be Water My Friend: The Teachings of Bruce Lee”; Arianna Davis, author of “What Would Frida Do? A Guide to Living Boldly."

The Election Is Over — Here’s How You Can Keep Doing the Work

From supporting asylum-seekers to assisting unhoused neighbors, here are the organizations that want your help. Read

If you want… to go deep on local history

Endless Winter: A Fresh Look at the Donner Party Saga 🎧

Desperation, cannibalism, murder and injustice: This is the story of the Donner Party told in full, in a two-part podcast series. Listen

Donner Lake from the summit, photographed in 1866 Lawrence & Houseworth (Library of Congress)

How a Berkeley Police Chief Gave Rise to the Modern Force

The militarization of policing in the U.S. might owe more to early 20th century Berkeley history than you think. Listen

If you want … something fresh to watch (that isn’t Netflix)

Unadopted 📺

Spurred by reading a copy of his foster care file, filmmaker Noel Anaya documents his search for answers about his family and his experience in the system. Watch

KQED Arts's video 'Native American Hoop Dance and Hip-Hop, from Minneapolis to Albuquerque'

Native American Hoop Dance and Hip-Hop 📺

Watch Indigenous movement artists from Minneapolis to Albuquerque represent their culture and honor their ancestors — past and future — through dance. Watch

If you want … to take care of yourself (or others)

No More Shame 🎧

All of us know someone with mental illness or experience it ourselves, yet the stigma often remains. New York Times bestselling author Bassey Ikpi gets real about saying no to being ashamed. Listen

Bassey Ikpi, author of "I’m Telling the Truth But I’m Lying"

How to Stop Doomscrolling — and Start Using the Internet Mindfully

Don’t waste the last month of 2020 looking at things on your phone that make you miserable. Read

Sponsored

If you want... hard-hitting stories

How COVID-19 Has Impacted the Search for Separated Families

The KQED story you might have seen referenced by Joy Reid on MSNBC last month: the race-against-time efforts of advocates to reunite deported parents with their children. Read

While some searches have restarted, advocates say this already challenging process has become even more difficult with the coronavirus pandemic. And every minute counts. (Anna Vignet/KQED)

Transgender Women Share Stories From a Men's Prison 📺

At a men’s prison in Vacaville, two dozen trans women live side by side with 2,000 cisgender men — and are carving out a space in which they are free to be themselves, even while incarcerated. Watch