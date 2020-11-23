L.A County Suspends Outdoor Dining

As the state and counties put in place new coronavirus restrictions, California businesses try to survive. Guelaguetza is a well known restaurant here in L.A. known for its Oaxacan dishes from Mexico.

Guest: Bricia Lopez, the co-owner of Guelaguetza, a restaurant in L.A



Hospitals Brace for COVID-19 Surge

California hospitals are seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients, which they expect will only increase. Hospitals are applying lessons learned at the beginning of the pandemic to deal with the surge.

Sammy Caiola, CapRadio

Kaiser Enrolls Youth in Sacramento and Santa Clara for Vaccine Study

Kaiser Permanente says it’s enrolling 12 to 15 year olds in Sacramento and Santa Clara in an expanded late-stage study of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. Pfizer has said the vaccine is safe and 95 percent effective in adults. Now researchers want to determine how well it will work in adolescents and teenagers.